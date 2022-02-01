Muldersdrift shooting: Len Cloete’s recovery is slow

Durban: A month after Muldersdrif shooting victim Len Cloete began rehabilitation, a spokesperson said his recovery has been slow. Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services, a private investigation company, told IOL that Cloete is doing “better by the day”, but it is a slow process.

Cloete was shot by police on November 15 at a hotel in Muldersdrift. A video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows Cloete wearing only his underwear, insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at close range by another police officer and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

This week, Bolhuis said: “He is still being tube fed. He is not getting worse. But progress is as slow as a sloth.” He added that family and friends of Cloete were still visiting him. “Once there is enough progress in his health, where he can be interviewed, we will do so. It is not the near future.“

Last month, Bolhuis said Cloete recognised his wife and had kissed her. This week, Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said they would visit the hospital this week to try and get a report from his doctor. No charges had been opened against the policeman.