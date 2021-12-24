Muldersdrift shooting victim Len Cloete ready to start rehab,doing much better, says private investigator

Durban: Len Cloete, the man who was shot by police at a hotel in Muldersdrift, is doing much better and ready to start rehabilitation. Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services, a private investigation company, said Cloete had regained consciousness.

Cloete was shot on November 15. A video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows Cloete wearing only his underwear, insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at by a police officer.

Bolhuis said: “He has improved to such a state that rehabilitation can start immediately.” He added that Cloete was in a much better state of health than he was a month ago. Bolhuis raised concerns about comments posted on social media about Cloete.

He urged social media users to refrain from posting “careless, childish and unprofessional statements” about Cloete. He said social media had no consideration for Cloete. “It is okay with people to give their opinions, but a man was shot. Why would you talk about his past? It’s careless.”

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the victim remained in hospital and that there was still no reason for an arrest. She said a case of attempted murder was being investigated. Cloete’s wife, Chantal Cloete, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“My eyes are hurting cause I can’t stop crying, My arms are empty cause I can’t hold you, My lips are cold cause I can’t kiss you, My heart is broken and I miss you!” IOL