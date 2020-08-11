N West health department says Covid-19 infections declining, recoveries rising

Rustenburg - Covid-19 daily infections in the North West province are declining and recoveries are rising, the provincial health department said on Tuesday. "A total of 117 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. This is a drastic decline compared to 823 new cases confirmed 30 days ago," the department said in a statement. "The total number of recoveries has increased to 12,245, which represents 56% of the 21,933 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province. The number of active cases is 9,558. "Unfortunately, the province has recorded 130 Covid-19-related deaths, which represents 0.59% of confirmed cases."

On July 28, the province said the confirmed recoveries included Premier Professor Job Mokgoro, Arts and Culture MEC Virginia Tlhapi, Public Works and Roads MEC Oageng Molapisi and the chief director for corporate services in the Department of Health Dr Madipuo Tlhagane.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has urged communities not to stigmatise people diagnosed with Covid-19.

"There is no reason for stigma. We must not feel ashamed when we are diagnosed with Covid-19 nor shun others. We should not stigmatise or label Covid-19-positive persons and those that have recovered. Our duty is to offer them support," he said in a statement.

The North West Provincial Coronavirus Command Council noted from the weekly epidemiology report at its weekly virtual meeting on August 7 that Bojanala Platinum District has in the past three consecutive weeks registered a decline in confirmed Covid-19 cases from 2,520 compared with 1,616 in the previous week and was now at 1,119.

The meeting noted that it was too early to suggest that Bojanala had flattened the curve as the decrease could be attributed to a number of factors.

Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality was reported to still have an increase in incidents.

The command council also welcomed a report by the Department of Health that the capacity for testing had been increased at Klerksdorp Tshepong Hospital and Job Shimankana Tabane Provincial Hospital in Rustenburg.

African News Agency