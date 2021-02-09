N12 taxi crash leaves eight people dead

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A deadly crash on the N12 claimed the lives of eight people, including a child, and left several others injured. The taxi careered down an embankment about 30km outside of Wolmaransstad, North West, on Sunday night. The cause of the accident is not yet known. ER24’s Russel Meiring said they arrived at the scene along with other services to find the taxi on the side of the road. “Several people were found scattered on the side of the road.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eight people, including a boy, believed to be 3 years old, had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.”

Several other patients were treated and transported by paramedics to nearby hospitals for further care.

This crash happened a day after two people were killed and three others, including a 6-year-old child, were injured in a head-on collision on the N12 in Fochville.

Meiring said a man, who had been trapped in one of the vehicles, had died by the time emergency services arrived at the scene.

Another man, who had sustained critical injuries, was also declared dead.

A 6-year-old child was found to have been injured in the crash and was taken to hospital.

A woman, believed to be the child’s mother, was not injured, while two people, a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year man, were taken to the Carletonville Hospital with moderate injuries.

On Monday morning, two people were killed and 14 others injured when their taxi rolled on the N1 north-bound in Grasmere.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to find the taxi on its roof on the side of the road while several people were lying around the vehicle.

“One man and one woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Fourteen other patients were assessed and found to have sustained injuries ranging from critical to minor.

IOL