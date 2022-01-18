N2 highway environmental clean-up to take place over the next 3 days

Durban – The environmental clean-up of a spill on the N2 highway near Queen Nandi Drive will take place over the next three days. According to Durban Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh, the fast lanes on both carriageways would also remain closed to traffic.

On Monday, just after midnight, a tanker carrying 40 000 litres of paraffin overturned. The freeway had been closed for hours. On Tuesday morning at around 7am, the freeway had been re-opened with major traffic backlogs affecting many routes including the M41, R102 and M19.

Sewpersad called on motorists to plan their trips and exercise patience and caution. Garrith Jamieson, from Advanced Life Support paramedics said when they arrived on scene, they found that a truck had overturned crossing the median and colliding with a biker and another vehicle. “The biker sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required,” he said.