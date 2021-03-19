Nathaniel Julies’ alleged murderers in high court for pre-trial hearing

Johannesburg - The three officers accused of murdering Nathaniel Julies were expected in court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing. Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane, Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo were expected at the South Gauteng High Court for the hearing. This was after it was stated at their last appearance at the Protea Magistrate’s Court that investigations into Nathaniel’s case were complete and the prosecution was ready for the trial. Sixteen-year-old Nathaniel, who was born with Down syndrome, was allegedly shot by police officers on August 28. He was taken to the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital where he later died.

According to the family, he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time that he was shot.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were arrested and charged with murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo was later arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice; accessory after the fact of murder and for being in possession of a prohibited ammunition.

Whiteboy admitted in her affidavit during her bail application that she was the one who fired the fatal shot.

She, however, alleged Ndyalvane instructed her to pull the trigger.

She also said when she fired the gun, she did not know it was loaded with live ammunition.

It was also revealed in court that Netshiongolo, who was on leave at the time of the incident, took orders from Ndyalvane to go and plant ammunition at the scene of the crime and cover Nathaniel’s blood with soil.

Netshiongolo was released on bail after two attempts but both Ndyalvane and Whiteboy are behind bars.

IOL