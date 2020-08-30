Nathaniel Julius: State doing all in its power to let Coloured people die, says protester

Johannesburg - A resident of Westbury who on Sunday joined Eldorado Park protesters against the shooting and killing of Nathaniel Julius,16, said the government does not care about Coloured people. In an interview with SABC TV, he said the government was “doing everything in it’s power to let Coloured people die.” The teenager, who lived with Down Syndrome, was shot and killed -allegedly by the police. That led to unrest in the area which saw running battles between the police and residents. The man, who did not identify himself, was one of the many people from other areas who joined the residents of Eldorado Park in a march from the local police station to Nathaniel’s home. A solidarity march took place in Eersterus at the same time.

Holding placards, some of which read “F*ck the police”, the Eldorado Park marchers - some of whom were children - were accompanied by a vehicle blasting loud music from huge speakers.

They sang, clapped their hands and danced as they marched behind and besides the vehicle.

The Westbury man said the government had brought drugs and guns in their areas and also sent its “gangsters” to shoot their children.

He said children were shot all the time in Westbury and police were doing nothing about that.

“To support this event in Eldorado Park is very important to us as Coloureds. If you look around at the police station it’s just black police (officers).

“I hope those two police officers who were involved (in Nathaniel’s shooting) have been locked up.

“The government marginalises Coloured people and it’s very hurtful,” he said.

The man said the police officers who fired the shots that killed Nathaniel were heartless. He also accused the government of being heartless and not caring about Coloured people.

“When need an honest government, not the government that steals and looks after it’s own pockets.

“We need proper leaders in this country. They call this a Rainbow Nation. Where is this Rainbow Nations when it’s just blacks in power?” he asked.

Other marchers alleged that since the incident, their councillors had been intimidated. They also said the entire management of Eldorado Park police station needs to be changed as residents were being victimised.

Two police officers from Eldorado Park police station have been arrested and charged with the murder of Nathaniel.

They also face charges of being in possession of prohibited ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

They are expected to appear at the Protea Glen Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Eldorado Park residents are expected to descend in court in numbers.

IOL