National Shutdown: City of Cape Town enforcement agencies on high alert

Cape Town – Mayoral committee member for safety and security Alderman JP Smith said his directorate has plans in place to mitigate and respond to the risk of public unrest. Residents and businesses fear the shutdown could impact on their safety. There has been no confirmation from the taxi or bus industry that a shutdown will take place.

The City of Cape Town said it takes the shutdown threat seriously and is committed to ensuring all its residents are safe. “We have engaged the South African Police Service about possible unrest and will work together should any threat present itself. They have advised that they are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality. “It is important to state upfront that SAPS is responsible for public order policing.

“However, the City’s enforcement agencies work in support of SAPS at all times, with operational responsibilities coordinated via the Provincial Joint Operations Centre. “The City’s enforcement agencies have activated our four areas’ joint operations centre to monitor and respond to any possible threats of violence,” Smith said. He said while specific details cannot be disclosed, the public should note that a list of potential targets have been compiled and regular patrols will be ensured in those areas.

All areas have been drafted with integrated deployment plans, staff will work after hours if needs be, redeployment of staff from other areas or functions will be implemented if needs be and CCTV surveillance will be used to capture any incidents, identify suspects and mobilise ground forces. “The City will do everything in its power to support policing efforts should the need arise. “However, we call on the national government to address national concerns of exorbitantly inflated fuel prices that have a direct impact on our communities’ livelihoods and ability to feed their families.

“We all need to do the work we promised to do to serve the public and ensure a better life for everyone,” Smith said. [email protected] IOL