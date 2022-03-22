Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu assaulted, robbed of gun and money in her home

Pretoria – Respected Ndebele artist, 87-year-old Dr Esther Nostokana Mahlangu, was robbed of her personal firearm as well as undisclosed amount of cash, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga said. “Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect following this house robbery incident which reportedly occurred on Saturday, 19 March 2022 around 3pm at Siyabuswa near KwaMhlanga,” said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“Details of the said robbery indicate that on the said day the old woman, who was alone at the time was preparing to take a nap where she reportedly locked all doors of her house. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside the house.” The man then allegedly grabbed her and punched her in the face before tying her hands with a cable and tried to strangle her until she reportedly became unconscious. “The old lady reported that she cannot recall what happened thereafter however when she regained her conscious, she realised that her house was ransacked and her firearm as well as money were stolen from the safe,” Mohlala said.

The elderly woman sustained some bruises on her face and the matter was reported to the police at Siyabuswa. A house robbery case was opened. “The suspect is still at large and police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPSApp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the incident.

“It is shameful to hear that our senior citizens are now being targeted by heartless criminals who show no mercy at all. On Sunday, we had an incident of this nature where an old male pensioner was strangled to death in Delmas,” Manamela said. “This cannot be allowed to continue unabated. The person who committed this evil act against one of the country’s assets must be swiftly hunted down and be brought to book.” IOL