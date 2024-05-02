Nedlac calls on employers to allow workers to vote in May 29 polls

Thobeka Mthembu As the leadership of organised business, labour, community and government, the National Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has called on all employers to support and allow their employees to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections on May 29.

Nedlac made the call on Saturday, April 27, exactly 30 years since the achievement of our constitutional democracy. In a month from now, South Africans will be heading to the polls in their seventh democratic elections. According to the social partners at Nedlac, ensuring that every voter can exercise their fundamental constitutional right to participate in the election and cast their votes is of utmost importance.

Despite election day being designated as a public holiday, there remain individuals, particularly those in essential services, as well as the retail and agricultural sectors, who are mandated to work on this significant day. The partners emphasised that for our democracy to thrive and be truly sustainable, it is imperative that every registered voter be granted the opportunity to cast their vote on election day. Thulani Tshefuta, Nedlac community convenor said: “We encourage all employers to observe election day as a paid public holiday and, where possible, give workers the day off. This will enable all eligible workers to cast their votes and reduce pressure on voting stations as people rush to vote at night. It will also avoid voters being at risk of crime at night.”

He further explained that employers offering essential services or requiring staff to be present on election day should ensure that adequate provisions are made for employees to visit their designated voting stations. They have called upon these employers to consider implementing measures such as adjusting shifts to allow employees to work half-days, thereby granting them ample time to travel to their polling stations and queue up to cast their votes. “For workers where this may not be practically possible, and where it is absolutely essential for them to be at work or on the road far from home, we encourage those workers to go to their nearest Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) office at their municipality to register for a special vote,” said Tshefuta.

The registration for the special vote closes on Friday, May 3. The voters can register using the IEC online application or visiting the IEC local municipality office or SMSing their identity number to 32249. The collective leadership of Nedlac declared their unwavering support for the crucial endeavours of the IEC. Nedlac said it was important for all South Africans to continue giving support to the IEC, and the electoral process, which is held in high regarded across the globe.