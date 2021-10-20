Netcare 911 pays tribute to ’loving’ paramedic killed in N3 horror bus crash

Durban – Netcare 911 has paid tribute to one of their paramedics who was killed in a bus crash on the N3 near Tugela a week ago. Zodwa Msibi, fondly known as Zoey, worked as a Intermediate Life Support Paramedic at Alberlito Hospital in Ballito.

Msibi was one of 10 people killed when the bus left the roadway and overturned on the N3, which also left scores of people injured. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, Msibi had possibly been headed for Gauteng. “Zoey originally worked for Netcare 911 in a mine and then got a transfer to Netcare 911 Alberlito Hospital where she worked for five years.

“She did an enormous amount of voluntary work in her community and received various awards for doing so. “Her death is a huge loss to the Netcare family. She was a very soft spoken person, extremely caring and polite and loved making jokes. She was like a mother to all the guys at Netcare 911 Alberlito hospital,” Herbst said. He said the mother of two died after suffering poly-traumatic injuries.