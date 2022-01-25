New videos and pictures emerge of victims’ desperate attempt to escape China Emporium fire

Durban: Dramatic video footage and photographs have emerged of people trying to escape the fire that broke out at the China Emporium on Friday. In pictures, people can be seen standing on the window ledges waiting for rescue personnel to get to them.

In one of the videos a woman is seen climbing down as bystanders eagerly await her safe arrival. A total of 13 people were rescued. By Tuesday morning, acting divisional commander Sifiso Mtshali, of the eThekwini Fire Department, said the damping down was still in progress and would continue until later tonight.

“The situation has significantly improved. “The fire department will however still remain on scene for the next few days to monitor the situation and ensure the fire doesn’t flare up again.”

The fire damage to the China Emporium building which is now condemned.

He said according to reports, the fire started in the generator room. More than 100 000 litres of water was used to contain and extinguish the fire. Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh reminded motorists that Anton Lembede (Smith Street) remained closed to traffic.