New Year's celebrations: City of Tshwane, Joburg EMS, and SPCA caution citizens against misuse or abuse of fireworks

The City of Tshwane, Joburg EMS, and SPCA caution citizens against the misuse or abuse of fireworks. Picture: Pixabay

Published 4h ago

Share

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has called on residents to carefully use fireworks during the 2023 year-end celebrations.

This is as citizens across the country wait in anticipation to light up the sky with fireworks at midnight on Sunday to welcome the new year.

The EMS issued a warning to sellers against the illegal sale of fireworks, especially to children under the age of 16.

As part of the regulations, it made it clear that a permit was required for children under the age of 16 to handle fireworks without adult supervision.

The department urged people who wished to deal in fireworks to apply to the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Chief Inspector of Explosives for authorisation.

It stated that no person would be allowed to use firecrackers unless they held the required firework licence.

Meanwhile, the Joburg EMS Spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, also urged people to use fire workers responsibly to avoid undesired consequences.

He added that people misuse firecrackers, which results in accidents. Mulaudzi advised people to visit places where there’ll be events they can watch instead of having to light up their own.

On the other hand, Cape of Good Hope SPCA has also urged pet owners to be extra cautious when dealing with fireworks.

The SPCA stressed that the public should be aware of animal safety concerns when they use fireworks to avoid scaring them.

