Nine people drown around Free State in one week

PRETORIA - The Free State water wing has been inundated with drowning accidents after nine people drowned in different towns around the province in the past week. In Rosendal, two teenagers aged 13 and 17 and two adults drowned when their driver attempted to drive through a flooded road. Police managed to recover the body of the 17-year-old, and the others are still missing.

In a similar incident in Senekal, a 41-year-old drowned after he attempted to cross the over-flowing river on 21 December 2021. His body was later found on Christmas day. In Botshabelo, at a river near Ikemeleng Cattle Post, police were called when a body of a missing 34-year-old male was discovered after he was reported missing on 23 December 2021. A 21-year-old priest from Bothaville took his church members to the river near Kroonstad for baptism. “While in the process of the baptism, the priest and a 41-year-old woman disappeared in the water. Their bodies were found by divers kilometres away from the drowning scene,” police added in the statement.

In another bizarre incident, a man from Oranjeville was with his wife and family, drinking before he disappeared. “His wife went to look for him and saw him in the middle of the river. The wife summoned his brothers and family members near the river. The deceased was seen waving to the family and disappeared under water.’’ Police were later called, and his body was recovered.