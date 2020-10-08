NIU officer sentenced to 33 years over shooting at KZN wedding

Durban - A 34-year-old police officer in KwaZulu-Natal was sentenced to 33 years’ imprisonment for murder and attempted murder by the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Lindani Liberty Ngobese, 34, was a member of the South African Police Service’s National Intervention Unit in Durban at the time he committed the crimes in December 2018.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson Natasha Kara, Ngobese was attending a wedding in the Mnqobokazi area in Hluhluwe, northern KZN, when an argument broke out between Ngobese and a group of men.

Ngobese, using his SAPS service pistol, fired several shots at the men, killing two of them and injuring two more.

“Ngobese turned himself in at the Hluhluwe police station,” said Kara.