Nkalakatha of the week: South Africans showing Ubuntu

“Sometimes, it falls upon a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom.” Late former president Nelson Mandela. IN THE wake of the global pandemic, livelihoods lost, destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a few weeks ago and a recovering economy, it seems like South Africa is struggling.

But in the midst of all the doom and gloom South Africans continue to show resilience and the spirit of Ubuntu, showing that because we have hope, we have a future. In spite of all the negative we have ordinary Saffers who are shining the light and restoring hope. We have decided to highlight the unsung heroes who work in the shadows to bring hope in our new Nkalakatha of the week award.

This has been a week of celebrations from Tokyo to Cape Town, and we need to celebrate all the good to remind us to keep going. Honourable mentions: – On Saturday, the Springboks beat the British and Irish Lions 19-16 to close out a 2-1 series victory at Cape Town Stadium.

– Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke and gold as well as a new world record in the 200m breaststroke. – Surfer Bianca Buitendag secured a silver medal as surfing made its Olympic debut. – Sprinter Akani Simbine may not have ascended to the podium after coming fourth in the 100m in a time of 9.93 seconds. But Simbine receives an honourable mention for being the fourth fastest man on Earth.

Nkalakatha of the week: One of the industries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic is the restaurant sector, with many businesses closing permanently and others on the brink of closing. But this week a wholesome post garnered positive reactions and has left many with hope and strengthening comments.

Employees of a restaurant in Durbanville in the Western Cape were surprised when a regular customer left a R6 000 tip for the entire staff. The incident was shared on the Facebook page of the restaurant. “An appreciation post to one of our Simply Asia customers! Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customers left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty.

“A total of R6 000,00. We are grateful for the generous contribution made to the store and staff during these difficult times,” the restaurant team wrote on Facebook. The post was accompanied by a photo of the receipt that the customer left, showing R453 of food purchased and the handwritten R6 000 tip. The family of four – parents and two children – wanted to give each person on duty that day R500 each.