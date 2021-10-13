No arrests in murder of Durban grandmother found with stab wounds to her head

Durban: Almost a week after the body of a Chatsworth grandmother was discovered in her home with stab wounds, her killers are yet to found. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on October 7, at 3pm, police received a complaint about a robbery in Dilkoosh Road, Northdene.

“Upon their arrival they found a 72-year-old female victim lying on her back with stab wounds to the head and abdomen. “She was declared dead at the scene.” Mbele said the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

“A case of murder was opened at Malvern SAPS for investigation.” By Wednesday, no arrests had been made. This year marked four years that Gona Pillay, a retired principal, was murdered in her home.

She was strangled to death in her Silverglen home in September 2017 while her husband Loga looked on helplessly. The couple had enlisted the services of Pam Golding intern estate agent, Basil Underhill, to sell their 7-bedroomed home. In 2019, Basil Underhill, Braveman Underhill and Fredboy Msomi each received life sentences for the murder and 13 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.