No arrests in murder of PMB pupil shot in the head while waiting for his matric results

Durban: KZN police said they have made no arrests in the murder of a matric pupil who was shot in the head while waiting for his matric results on Friday morning. The incident took place on January 21 at 2.30am.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a garage in Alexandra Road, Pietermaritzburg. “Upon their arrival at the scene the police observed the body of a 21-year-old male who was lying on the ground with bullet wounds to the head and right arm. “It is alleged that while students were purchasing newspapers for their matric results, a group of five men approached them.