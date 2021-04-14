No load shedding expected on Wednesday

ESKOM announced that no load shedding was expected on Wednesday as the generation capacity had sufficiently recovered overnight.

The power utility implemented load shedding on Tuesday evening from 9pm until Wednesday at 5am.

Eskom said a generation unit each at the Tutuka, Duvha, Medupi and Hendrina power stations had successfully returned to service, helping to boost generation capacity.

It added that a further two generation units were expected to return to service later on Wednesday.

Emergency generation reserves were also sufficiently replenished.