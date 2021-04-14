No load shedding expected on Wednesday
ESKOM announced that no load shedding was expected on Wednesday as the generation capacity had sufficiently recovered overnight.
The power utility implemented load shedding on Tuesday evening from 9pm until Wednesday at 5am.
Eskom said a generation unit each at the Tutuka, Duvha, Medupi and Hendrina power stations had successfully returned to service, helping to boost generation capacity.
It added that a further two generation units were expected to return to service later on Wednesday.
Emergency generation reserves were also sufficiently replenished.
It concluded that the possibility of load shedding remained elevated while Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance and as such the system will continue to be constrained during this period.
Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.
They said that timeous communication would take place should there be any significant changes to the power system.
IOL