Norma Gigaba arrested
By Sifiso Mahlangu
Pretoria - Norma Mngoma Gigaba, wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has been arrested and is being detained at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.
The arrest happened at 6pm on Friday.
A source close to the family has revealed that Gigaba was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. She is currently detained at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.
According to sources known to Independent Media, Gigaba was under investigation for damaging a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. The car is believed to belong to her husband.
A woman only known as Sibongile described the situation as 'extremely tense'.
It is reported that a war of words has broken out between the police and a friend of Mngoma, believed to be a prosecutor.
Independent Media identified a member of the family arriving at the police station in a white 4-series BMW.
Independent Media has camped outside the police station to await further developments.
* This is a developing story.
Political Bureau