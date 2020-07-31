Norma Gigaba arrested

By Sifiso Mahlangu

Pretoria - Norma Mngoma Gigaba, wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has been arrested and is being detained at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.

The arrest happened at 6pm on Friday.

A source close to the family has revealed that Gigaba was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. She is currently detained at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

According to sources known to Independent Media, Gigaba was under investigation for damaging a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. The car is believed to belong to her husband.