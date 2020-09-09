North West woman nabbed for allegedly killing boyfriend’s suspected mistress

Mahikeng – A 27-year-old North West woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend’s suspected mistress. It is alleged that the suspect stabbed 30-year-old Christinah Ditsele in the chest. The deceased was rushed to a nearby clinic where she later died. According to North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, the suspect and her 22-year-old boyfriend had argued about Ditsele. “It is alleged that suspect had an argument with her boyfriend, accusing him of cheating (on her) with the victim. “It is further alleged that the suspect left her boyfriend on the street and returned a while later carrying a knife.

“When she returned, she found the boyfriend and the victim together. The boyfriend fled as he had seen the knife, leaving his girlfriend with the victim.

“It is alleged that the suspect then grabbed Ditsele, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her in the chest. Ditsele was transported to Kutlwanong Clinic, where she was certified dead,” she said.

Funani said the woman was arrested at Cyferskuil village, near Brits, on Monday and charged with murder. She was expected to appear at the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

In another incident, 20-year-old Vincent Letlojane died after being stabbed in Potchefstroom on Monday.

Funani said it was alleged that Letlojane, his girlfriend and a friend went to Kopano tavern in central Potchefstroom where they met the suspect and started talking.

A while later, an argument ensued between Letlojane and the suspect.

“The suspect allegedly took a knife and stabbed the victim in his chest. He continued to stab the victim after he fell on the ground, then tried to flee.

“Furious members of the community attacked the suspect. However, an off-duty police officer who was passing by, rescued the suspect and alerted the police and paramedics.

“The suspect was taken to hospital,” Funani said.

The 26-year-old was expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court as soon as he was discharged.

