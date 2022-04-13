Northlands Girls’ High pays tribute to teacher killed in a house collapse in Bonela

Durban: Northlands Girls’ High School have paid tribute to one of their teachers killed during the floods in Durban. Natasha Kittensamy, her mother and sister died when their house collapsed in Bonela on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisment

Their bodies were recovered on Tuesday afternoon. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they received the call at around 4am on Tuesday and due to bad weather were unable to recover the bodies with the Durban Fire Department. The bodies were recovered by 3pm.

“It is with deep sadness that Northlands Girls’ High School announces the tragic loss of Miss Natasha Kittensamy (Mathematics Intern), her mother and sister. Our thoughts and prayers are with Miss Kittensamy’s family and friends. May they rest in eternal peace,” the school wrote on their Facebook page. Condolences have been streaming in following their death.

Story continues below Advertisment

Facebook users wrote: Harry Haricharan: Such a tragic loss. Heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace. Bernice Northend: Oh no - such sad news - may they rest peacefully. Condolences to her family and friends.

Story continues below Advertisment

By Tuesday afternoon, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, reported that over 45 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains. They said the death toll could rise. IOL