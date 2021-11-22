Off-duty KZN paramedic shot dead outside hospital

Durban: No arrests have been made in the killing of off-duty paramedic Sibusiso Zondi, who was gunned down outside a Pietermaritzburg hospital. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on November 18, just after 2pm, police received a complaint of a shooting outside the hospital.

“They proceeded to the scene and found a 30-year-old male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. It is alleged that a silver motor vehicle with three male occupants opened fire at the deceased and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. “The motive surrounding the attack is unknown. A case of murder was opened at Plessislaer SAPS for investigation.” In a tribute on Facebook, Mi7 National Group, where Zondi worked as a basic life support paramedic, described him as dedicated.

“It is with a heavy heart and teary eyes that we at Mi7 National Group report the tragic loss of one of our brothers, Mi7 Emergency Medical Services basic life support medic Sibusiso Zondi. “He was off duty – a rare instance for Sbu, who was so dedicated to saving lives each and every day – and headed to the hospital for an appointment with a doctor when he was allegedly attacked by a group of gunmen and shot multiple times. “By the time other medics, who heard the gunshots from within the hospital grounds, reached the scene, Sbu had already passed.”

Group director Colin David said: “Not only was Sbu a warm-hearted, kind and strong-willed individual, he was an exceptional medic who worked hard to save lives or ease the pain of the wounded. “He was always eager and willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to assist not only the company, but the greater community. He got along with anybody and everybody. “We extend our sincere condolences to Sbu’s friends, family and loved ones.”