One person killed in apparent mob-justice incident in Diepsloot, hours after police minister Bheki Cele promises more policing

Durban – A young man was killed on Wednesday night in Diepsloot, a few hours after Minister Cele and police commissioner Fannie Masemola had been in the area. Police told eNCA that a small group of people went to homes asking for people’s nationality.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told eNCA that a young man apparently was in a house and ran out and they followed him and he was killed. She said no arrests had been made in the killing and investigations were continuing. Earlier this week fed up residents of Diepsloot took to the street raising concerns on safety, claiming that at least seven people had been killed in one week.

A resident, told the SABC that it was not politicised. He said regardless of the political party each person supported, they came out as a community, united for the same reason. Muridili told eNCA there had been extra deployment since Tuesday in the area, because residents decided to protest while there was a meeting with management at the local station.

“We were prepared with more resources and more boots on the ground.” She described Wednesday night’s mob-justice as unfortunate adding police managed to get there in time. SAPS have been approached for comment.

