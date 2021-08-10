One person killed in stampede as group storms outlet for expired liquor in KZN

Durban: Police have confirmed that one person was killed after a group of people stormed a liquor outlet in Marianhill on Sunday evening. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a group of people went to Wilshire Road in Mariannhill where they “helped themselves” to liquor that was dumped by the liquor outlet.

“It was reported that the expired liquor was put outside after the outlet was cleaned and they were waiting to dispose off it. “It is alleged the community noticed the liquor and stormed the premises.” Mbele said police from the Public Order Unit and other units dispersed the crowd after they became uncontrollable.

“During the stampede, a 45-year-old man died at the scene. An inquest docket was opened for investigation at Mariannhill SAPS.” In a separate incident, on Saturday, paramedics said they were hindered from doing their jobs, as looters raided a beer truck following a crash on the N2 between Stanger and Zinkwazi. Paul Herbst said three people died on the scene and four others sustained injuries ranging from critical to serious.