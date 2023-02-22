A free and independent media is crucial to save our democracy

Given the important role of the media, it has become increasingly risky for journalists and media owners in an environment that is fuelled by propaganda and a penchant to suppress alternative viewpoints. This worrying trend cannot be allowed to continue. It poses an existential threat to the already frayed fibres of our democratic order.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is no secret that the media industry in South Africa remains largely untransformed. Many media owners in South Africa enjoy wealth and influence that was built on sturdy support from the apartheid state. Today they enjoy the benefits of their role in one of the most diabolical crimes against humanity. Of more concern however is the fact that many of these media houses are now funded by capitalist interests with frighteningly close proximity to the axis of power in South Africa - this in turn has led to a suppression campaign targeting dissenting voices and opinions. Should we be worried? - Absolutely!

South Africa needs a diversity of viewpoints. It needs robust debate and engagement on some of the fundamentally flawed aspects of our democracy. There are far too many media leaders that look at key matters like transformation, economic inclusion and racism as taboo subjects. Why are we so scared to talk about these matters and understand the mood of the people on these subjects? What are we afraid of? Instead of encouraging debate and opinions on these matters, media owners , political leaders and their respective praise singers treat it like swear words thus shifting this important national discourse to the shadowy realms of social media where manipulation is often the currency. Perhaps this is what they want? To control the narrative from the shadows ? Democracy thrives with a free press and diversity of opinion. We cannot allow it to be suffocated by narrow mindedness at a critical moment of our democracy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Interestingly, the US congressional hearings into social media giant Twitter provides the perfect example for us to consider. The hearing’s chairperson James R. Comer said “Twitter aggressively suppressed conservative elected officials, journalists and activists,” . It also failed to moderate content that prompted violence and the peddling of lies and untruths.

Story continues below Advertisement

If we now see how social media is so open to manipulation, why then would we allow some of the most important discourse to take place in South Africa post 1994 to happen on those spaces ? This makes the threat to free press and media even more real. Especially when you consider a matter in our very own country involving Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University Anton Harber.

Harber has actively canvassed advertisers to boycott Independent Media products jeopardising the jobs of thousands of journalists and media professionals simply because he does not agree with some of the viewpoints carried by Independent Media - Is this not absurd? Imagine a whole professor of journalism, trying to financially cripple one of the biggest employers of journalists in the country? How is the lack of diversity of voices going to benefit journalism and democracy?

In the US, groupings adopted a similar stance to Harber against Twitter and they should feel embarrassed because the congressional hearings has shown a degree of censorship which goes against fundamental human rights. In the end the advertisers are back with Twitter and the platform is stronger than ever. We must be extremely careful that we do not play into the hands of those that wish to suppress freedom of expression and the press. After all, we live in a democracy where all views should have a right to light.