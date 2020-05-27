In order to understand the recent national security legislation deliberated by the 13th National People's Congress on Hong Kong, it is imperative to put this into the context of China's history and its experience with colonialism.

China had been subject to military and economic colonialism and internal chaos for over 100 years, which is also called the "century of humiliation." It had been coerced into signing unequal treaties that made China cede lucrative concessions to the likes of British, French and Japanese, or facing outright military invasion of its territory. The "century of humiliation" is embedded in the collective consciousness of the Chinese people as it is perceived to not only have violated the territorial integrity of China, but also taken from them their honor and pride.

Hong Kong, being an integral part of China, is an exemplary beneficiary of the "One Country, Two Systems" principle, and has served as an engine for growth in Asia and a "super-connector" for foreign investors who wished to engage with Asia and China. A stable, secure, and strong Hong Kong is in the interest of all major Western economies, including Australia, the UK and Canada, (which have just joined the US bandwagon of condemning the latest security legislation), that have an economic stake in the East.

China has delivered Hong Kong as a global public good to the world. The Washington-based, conservative, Heritage Foundation's Index of Economic Freedom terms Hong Kong to have the highest degree of economic freedom in the world. This means that Hong Kong's strong institutions, regulatory framework, and robust legal system has enabled it to provide the world a unique platform for commerce and financial services. The city's serving as a global public good should be appreciated and acknowledged by the "community of nations."