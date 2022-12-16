ANC elective conference: Has Unity left the WhatsApp group?

In 2017, the ANC's faithful descended on Nasrec. While tensions and infighting were evidently high at the time, the consensus from some delegates was that the party had to adopt a path towards renewal and do so fast.

Story continues below Advertisement

The phrase “Unity” became a main feature at the 54th elective conference as senior leaders sought to bring normalcy amid deep-seated factional battles. Five years later, it seems that the concept of unity has disappeared as the ruling party finds itself divided more than ever before. Unity has definitely left the ANC’s WhatsApp group. And if Unity were a person, she or he is most certainly blue-ticking the ruling party right now.

In the same breath, analysts have warned that the ruling party’s continued ongoing factional battles spell bad news for Africa's oldest liberation movement, particularly ahead of the 2024 elections. This warning also comes against the backdrop of the party having performed dismally at the last local government elections, a performance described or viewed as the ANC’s lowest figure since 1994. Reflecting on 1995, the party had this to say on unity in one of its discussion documents: “For maximum effect, any political movement relies on the collective action of its adherents. Unity of purpose and of action are indispensable for effect. … The unity of the movement thus involves a social contract between the individual member and the collective in terms of which the individual member surrenders a measure of personal sovereignty in order to pursue a common purpose, in return for which the individual is reciprocated by the support of the collective to pursue an individual objective that is unattainable except through collective action.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Furthermore, in celebrating its 110th anniversary, the ANC in its January 8 statement also spoke extensively about unity and renewal. It outlined the following priorities for 2022: 1. Build a social compact to decisively address unemployment and poverty. Working with all social partners, we must accelerate economic recovery and reconstruction and ensure that social services are provided to all citizens.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Defend our democratic gains against attempts to undermine our constitutional order and destabilise our democracy. 3. Accelerate fundamental renewal and rebuilding of the ANC so that it is a more effective and trusted agent of change. 4. Build a capable developmental state with an effective and ethical public service that drives the implementation of South Africa’s transformative agenda.

5. Continue to work for a better Africa and a better world. Has it achieved its objectives? It looks highly unlikely.