Ann Crotty's vindictive journalism has no end

By Feroza Petersen In a recent departure from responsible journalism, Chris Roper, Senior Strategist for Code for Africa, and Ann Crotty, Writer-at-Large for BusinessLive, have attracted attention for endorsing the arbitrary closure of bank accounts linked to Independent Media.

While Chris Roper's approach has been dramatic, this examination will delve into Ann Crotty's arguments, which have ignited debate and raised questions about her journalistic integrity and commitment to democratic principles. Ann Crotty's stance, although more understated, has stirred controversy and cast doubts on the principles of justice and fairness. She contends that the banks were justified in their actions, citing potential regulatory fines as grounds for supporting their one-sided measures of arbitrary bank account closures. However, Crotty's perspective appears to overlook the wider implications and consequences of such decisions. Crotty's position underscores the pressing need for a comprehensive review and the implementation of stricter processes within the Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority (PA) before similar bank actions can be taken.

It is argued that avoiding fines should never take precedence over the economic and social impacts of arbitrary bank account closures, especially for businesses with no legal disputes or connections to corruption, as seen in the case of Dr Iqbal Survé and Independent Media. The Competition Tribunal hearing in September 2022 found no evidence of criminal conduct by Independent Media, Survé, and associated companies. However, in exploring Ann Crotty's motivations, it is worth considering a backstory that may shed light on her perspective. In 2013, the acquisition of Independent Media by the Sekunjalo Consortium disrupted her own plans for the publisher. Around 2012, Ann Crotty, alongside former Cape Times editor Alide Dasnois and colleagues, attempted to form a consortium to acquire Independent Media. When this endeavour failed, it appears to have left a mark on Crotty. Moreover, Crotty's dissatisfaction may have been further fuelled by her prior efforts, together with Alide Dasnois, to damage Sekunjalo's reputation before the completion of Independent Media's acquisition by Sekunjalo. These efforts seemingly did not proceed as intended.