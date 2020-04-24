NewsOpinion
Be vigilant of the virus of evil rumours to sabotage China-Africa friendship

By Embassy of the People's Republic of China Time of article published 2h ago

Recently, some people with  hidden agenda are playing up and  exploiting the “situation of Africans  in Guangzhou” to slander China  as “discriminating Africans”, and even label  China as “engaging in racism”, so as to discredit  China-Africa cooperation. 

We have also noticed  that some people even use local social media by  circulating self-made video clips of “ no title,  no time, no source, no verification”, to incite  anti-China sentiments and damage China- South Africa and China-Africa friendship. 

We  should remain highly vigilant of this dangerous  development.

As a matter of fact, there is no such a thing  as the so-called “discrimination against Africans  in Guangdong Province”. The relevant reports  were hyping up and exaggerating what actually  happened. The video clips, some of which  are many years old, and more like sensational  gimmicks to attract public attention. 

The  Chinese government’s position is firm, clear- cut and consistent, i.e. all foreign nationals in  China are treated as equals. China rejects any  differential treatment to them, and has zero  tolerance for discrimination in any form. All  the African friends are received in an unbiased,  impartial, cordial and friendly manner in China.

Now as the Covid-19 is spreading rapidly  around the world, China is under increasing  pressure to prevent imported cases. Guangdong  is a province at the frontier of China’s reform and  opening-up, and its capital city Guangzhou is an  international metropolis frequently visited and  resided by a large number of foreign nationals.

The risk of imported cases is particularly high  for Guangdong. As of April 13, there have  been 119 imported confirmed cases including  93 cases of Chinese citizens and 26 cases of  foreign nationals, 19 of which are Africans.  Fifteen confirmed cases are related to imported  cases, 14 of which are related to imported  cases from Africa.

It is learned that 111 of the  Africans in Guangzhou were tested positive  in nucleic acid test, including asymptomatic  infections. Numbers don’t lie. Obviously, the  African community in Guangzhou, like some  Chinese citizens, is a high-risk group in terms  of epidemic prevention and control, and their  health and safety are facing greater challenges.

In order to protect the health and safety of  all Chinese and foreign nationals, recently  Guangzhou has upgraded its prevention and  control measures, including prioritized and  comprehensive testing of all high-risk groups,  14-day compulsory quarantine of all inbound  passengers and requiring 15,000 people to stay  at home or go to designated places for collective  quarantine. 

Nearly 10,000 of the quarantined  are Chinese citizens, and more than 4,600 are  foreigners, including African nationals, as well  as foreign nationals from another 13 countries  such as the US, Australia and Russia. There is  no such thing as the so-called “discrimination  against Africans”. 

The purpose of Guangzhou’s prevention and  control measures is to protect the health and  safety of relevant personnel, as well as that of  their family and the public. It is completely  reasonable, rational and lawful to do so. Indeed,  there occurred some occasional individual cases  involving Africans due to cultural differences,  misunderstanding and miscommunication  during the early stage of implementation of the  prevention and control measures. 

For example,  some foreign nationals who were confirmed  infected did not fully comply with the relevant  anti-epidemic regulations, causing panic among  the surrounding Chinese residents. Some  foreign nationals of high risk group refuse to  wear protective masks when they go to public  places like café, restaurant and supermarkets. In  one extreme case, one infected African patient  even attacked the Chinese health workers. Some  complained about the difficulties in their life.

The Chinese government attaches great  importance to and has properly handled relevant  cases. 

The measures that have been taken  include providing health management services  without differentiation, designating hotels for  the accommodation of foreigners required to  undergo medical observation at reduced price or  free of charge for those in financial difficulties,  setting up effective communication mechanism  with foreign consulates-general in Guangzhou,  making clear statement of opposing any  discriminatory acts. 

Now all the relevant issues  have been properly dealt with, and no more  complaints are raised by foreign nationals.

We fully understand African countries’  concern on the protection of health, safety  and other basic interests and rights of their  nationals in China. 

In order to curb the spread  of rumor in a timely manner, maintain China- Africa friendship and mutual trust and help the  African public know the truth, the Chinese side  has conducted all-round communication with  the African side. In his phone conversation with  Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi on April 13,  AU Commission Chairperson Faki said Africa  believes China will not take any discriminatory  policy towards African people. 

Africa and China  are both friends and comrades-in-arms. Nothing  can change or damage their friendly ties. Some  forces are trying to exploit the situation to drive  a wedge between Africa and China. We will  absolutely not let them succeed.

Recently, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey  Onyeama clarified on some misinterpretation  of the situation, saying that recently a group  of Nigerian citizens were confirmed to have  COVID-19 after arriving in Guangzhou from  Nigeria. One of them is an owner of a restaurant  that was popular with many Africans. Therefore,  local governments closed related venues  and required the people involved to undergo  quarantine to prevent the virus from spreading.

According to local anti-epidemic regulations,  people under mandatory quarantine are not  allowed to return to their homes or hotels.  However, it was misinterpreted by some of the  Nigerians and Africans that they were “singled  out” and “targeted”. 

Onyeama said that the  Nigerians undergoing quarantine have been  properly arranged and called on Nigerian people  to take an objective and rational view on this  issue.

In an interview on April 18, several African  Consul Generals expressed understanding of  Guangdong’s anti-epidemic efforts and fully  recognized China’s active response to the  African countries’ concerns. African consul  generals in Guangzhou have established  various communication mechanisms with local
government and required their nationals in  China to strictly observe local anti-epidemic  regulations to win this battle together.

Facing the common threat of virus, we need  more than ever before mutual understanding  and support. Both the Chinese and foreign  nationals have the responsibility and obligation  to strictly abide by the relevant regulations, and  jointly safeguard the hard-won anti-epidemic  outcomes. This is not only responsible to the  Chinese people, but also to all foreigners in  China, including the African community. 

We  sincerely hope that the African governments and  missions in China can step up the anti-epidemic  education for their nationals in China, and help  them to put the situation in perspective and  cooperate with local authorities to comply with  relevant anti-epidemic regulations.

As an old saying goes, when you are in Rome,  do what the Romans do. That is why the Chinese  Embassy and Consulates-Generals in South  Africa always require the Chinese nationals  to strictly obey local rules and regulations  particularly South Africa’s anti-epidemic  measures. It’s necessary for all the people to
unite and fight together. We have also noted  that some Chinese individuals in South Africa  were punished for violating local anti-epidemic  rules in their businesses. 

We support the South  African government handling the cases in  accordance with law and also sincerely hope  that the South African government could fully
guarantee the legitimate rights and interests  of Chinese communities and businesses and  protect their health, safety and property.

The unbreakable China-Africa friendship has  been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people  in China and Africa. China and Africa are good  friends, good partners and good brothers sharing  weal and woe. China and Africa are one big  family, and it is normal for family members to  have differences among themselves, just as the  teeth may fight with the tongue. 

The point is, we  can always find a solution to those differences  in family way through candid and friendly  consultations in the spirit of mutual respect and  equality. We believe that China-Africa relations  are mature and strong enough to withstand any  test.

Now the Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in  the African continent, China sympathizes  with African brothers and friends. Despite the  daunting anti-epidemic tasks at home, China  has provided assistance and support to all  African countries, including South Africa, and  even the countries that have not established  diplomatic ties with China. The Chinese  government is now preparing a third and larger  batch of medical supplies to assist South Africa.

Chinese enterprises and communities in South  African have also provided generous donations  to support South Africa’s fight against the virus.

In the face of the severe test of the Covid-19,  China and African countries need more than ever  to strengthen solidarity, need more than ever to  enhance mutual understanding and sincerity,  and need more than ever to uphold the general  interests of China-Africa friendly cooperation.

China will continue to step up its support to  Africa to the best of its capability until the final  victory is achieved.
