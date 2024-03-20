The month of March marks Human Rights Month, commemorated under the theme, “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”. Human Rights Day is on March 21.

Human Rights Month is observed to remind South Africans about the sacrifices that accompanied the struggle for democracy. Overall, Human Rights Month serves as a reminder of the ongoing work needed to uphold and protect human rights for all individuals, especially children. Children and young people have the same general human rights as adults and specific rights that recognise their needs.

Every child has the right to: – A name and a nationality from birth. – Family care or parental care, or to appropriate alternative care when removed from the family environment.

– Basic nutrition, shelter, basic health care services and social services. According to the Centre for Child Law, “the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child set out the rights that must be realised for children to develop to their full potential”. With these rights, also comes responsibilities: in using their human rights, children must respect the rights of others. No government, group or individual person has the right to do anything that violates another’s rights.

One of the most important rights for children in the Constitution, “is the right to have their best interests taken into account in every matter that concerns that child”. This means that in every matter where a child is involved, adults must consider the circumstances of children and make sure that their actions and choices are in the child’s best interests. This is stipulated in The Children’s Act: section 28. This day offers an opportunity to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children. SOS Children’s Villages advocates for the rights of South Africa’s marginalised children.

At SOS Children’s Villages we offer, secure and loving care in a family setting, to children who have lost or are at risk of losing the care of their parents and cannot live with their biological family. It is our responsibility as an organisation to uphold and ensure our children are protected. “The inclusion in the Bill of Rights of a special section on the rights of the child was an important development for the children,” Child Safeguarding Officer at SOS Children’s Villages in South Africa, Kgomotso Loate said. “Children need special protection because they are among the most vulnerable members of society. They are dependent on others - their parents and families, or the state when these fail - for care and protection,” Loate said.