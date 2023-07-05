China-Africa relations on the rise

By Sikho Matiwane China-Africa relations have become more potent under Xi Xinping's leadership. This has been demonstrated by numerous initiatives set in place that benefit both sides in their pursuit of a shared future. One of these multiple initiatives is the current Trade Expo held in Changsha.

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened Thursday in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province in central China. The expo constitutes more "Made in Africa" items into China and seeks to fortify bilateral economic ties.The number of exhibitors increased by 70% from the previous fair to 1,500. A wide range of African products, from Kenyan flowers to Egyptian essence, will be on show as traders from those nations use the expo to explore the large Chinese market. Seeing that it will cover a broader range of themes, this year's event is projected to be more important than past ones. Forums and seminars on traditional Chinese medicine cooperation, women's dialogue, and professional education will be held for the first time in the expo's history. “China is willing to provide new opportunities for Africa through Chinese modernisation and high-quality development, and will make the pragmatic cooperation between the two sides deeper and more solid, ” Vice President Han Zheng said Thursday.

He added that China fully endorses Africa's autonomous development path while arguing that the Belt and Road Initiative will advance China-Africa cooperation, forming a closer China-Africa community with a shared destiny. Regardless of the international circumstances during the last decade, China and Africa have remained cordial and unified, forming a community with a shared destiny and mutual interests. Benin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zambia are among the distinguished guests at the expo.

Since its inception in 2019, the expo evolved to establish itself as a prominent forum to foster economic and trade ties between China and African countries. The expo is being held for the third time in Hunan, one of the most active provinces in terms of commercial and trade links with Africa and a pioneer in China-Africa partnership. China is Africa's most significant trading partner and fourth-largest investor. In accordance with official projections, bilateral commerce between China and Africa will exceed $282 billion in 2022. China's new direct investment in Africa reached $1.38 billion in the first four months of the year, a 24 percent increase year on year.

Such initiatives go to show that China talks less and does more,unlike the west that produces purge guarantees and comes up short to deliver on its own claim commitments. In fact China is a force to be reckoned with for African countries. The expo remains a great platform for the two sides to enhance trades and examine cooperation. * Sikho Matiwane is an entrepreneur and director at Matiwane Diplomatic Consulting.