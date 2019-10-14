Dr Ragimana, an unsung hero of South Africa









On October 7 and 8, thousands of mourners from different parts of the African continent gathered in the village of Tshilivho, Thulamela Municipality in the Vhembe region, to pay their last respects to Dr Ragimana, who passed away peacefully on October 2. Picture: Facebook As part of the unsung legacies, he leaves behind a school that takes more than 500 children, and systematic ministries that improve the quality of life of many people across the entire African continent. These are some of the achievements of Dr Petrus Masole Ragimana, a humble servant of the Word of God, who despite the establishment of a huge church and school, and inspiring of many great churches, never fell into a bubble of excitement that made people praise him more than God. His religious doctrine, now engraved on the tombstone, was: To Work for God is to Work for People and to Work for People is to Work for God. On October 7 and 8, thousands of mourners from different parts of the African continent gathered in the village of Tshilivho, Thulamela Municipality in the Vhembe region, to pay their last respects to Dr Ragimana, who passed away peacefully on October 2. During the memorial and funeral services, more than 40 speakers from the church, the political arena, and from royal families gave eulogies, most of which centred on the humility of Dr Ragimana.

The church leadership mentioned that on several occasions, Ragimana refused salary increases and chose to dedicate all the resources of the church to its development and growth.

Although trained as a pastor from 1969 to 1972, Dr Ragimana encouraged pastors of different churches to keep their other professions so that they were not dependent on the offerings to the church.

When pastors and leaders of Dr Ragimana’s calibre depart, South Africa should lower its banners and salute their genuine contribution. This is important because we live in the age of fake pastors and preachers who start churches for self-enrichment.

Prior to the establishment of The Living Gospel World Mission, Dr Ragimana was a pastor in the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) and excellently served the church at various levels up to vice-president of the AFM in South Africa.

He presided over many crusades and missions, won many souls to Christ and in 1998 hosted in Sibasa perhaps the world’s greatest evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, whose gospel mission saw more than 50 million people converted to the Christian religion.

When he began as AFM’s missionary in the villages of Makhado, Dr Ragimana used to travel long distances with a bicycle with his wife and young child, to preach the word of God. He was a true servant of the Lord and never expected quick benefits from serving.

In many parts of Africa, Christianity plays an important developmental role, mostly due to those who link Christianity to formal education and training. Dr Ragimana understood this relationship, hence the establishment of the school alongside the church.

If only all religious institutions in South Africa were committed to the educational and welfare commitments as defined by Dr Ragimana.

He leaves behind a solid legacy which practically contributes to the lives of the people. When such people depart, we carry the obligation to salute their contribution.

* Shivambu is EFF deputy president.

