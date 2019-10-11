On personal accountability, Laci Loew, vice president and principal analyst of the Brandon Hall Group, maintains it is when leaders are prepared to explain the “outcomes of their choices, behaviours and actions”.
Furthermore, in its description of what makes a good board chairperson, the Harvard Business Review, after running a survey, lists the qualities.
This, it says, includes being available, adding: “Although the majority of chairs we studied had part-time contracts with their companies, they were fully committed and put in the required time no matter what they’d agreed to.”
When former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni was appointed to the post 10 years ago, the notion was that she encompassed some of these traits.