Parliament was degraded into a real-life version of some of the worst excesses of social media, rather than the apex forum to guide and govern the rest of us.
The nadir occurred earlier this week as male MPs started laying into one another, accusing each other of spousal abuse.
It doesn’t matter who did it first or who did it next.
What does matter is that it took the president of our country, Cyril Ramaphosa, a man fast becoming an object of derision for his perceived lack of moral courage, to grasp the nettle and apologise to Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, for the slur aimed at him and his wife.