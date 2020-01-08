Without fail, the whole country comes to a complete standstill amid the announcement of the matric results.
To justify this hype, our government tells us Grade 12 provides us an opportunity to assess the general state of the schooling system. Since joining the teaching profession in 2016, I have always been fascinated by the obsession we have about matric.
As the secondary school teacher, you are forgiven for producing lukewarm results in the lower grades but are vilified for a poor showing in Grade 12. This is a huge systemic problem that, if not managed, will sentence this country to an increasingly below par socio-economic showing in comparison to other countries. Top economies understand that if you are to get the best out of your population, focus your energies and resources on top education.
As most teachers report for duty from Monday the 13th, the Grade 12 teachers whose subjects outclassed others will be eagerly awaiting the principal to breakdown their results while those whose subjects didn't make the cut will be sitting on the edges of their seats as the principal outlines their tough journey ahead. This is when you distinguish between visionary and shortsighted leadership. Visionary school leaders emphasise the importance of getting it right in the lower grades.
They spend sleepless nights worrying about their lower grade teachers and learners alike for they know that's where systemic rot or
turnaround starts.