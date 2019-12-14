Two years ago, this weekend, Cyril Ramaphosa narrowly squeaked past the winning post by a margin of 179 votes from the 4709 delegates. It was, he said to the rapture of the commentariat, a New Dawn.
There’s been a lot of dark in the past 24 months, metaphorically. This week it became slightly more literal; Eskom announced an unprecedented Stage 6 “load shedding”, and the incessant rain in Gauteng precipitated floods in true South African-style that washed the shacks of the desperate and the cars of the privileged away, with an egalitarianism that only Mother Nature can pull off.
The president though wasn’t here - at least not at first.
He had left for Egypt on a state visit or, as one wag noted, to get his cellphone charged. The commentariat wanted him to address the nation, though how he would have managed this via TV with the country now on Stage 6 would have been moot.
On a day when Zozibini Tunzi won the vote as Miss Universe and the Blitzboks arrived home after a phenomenal start to this year’s edition of the Rugby World Sevens in Dubai, it was left to Eskom to ruin the party, except it didn’t really - in fact, it probably did as much for social cohesion as the other two put together.