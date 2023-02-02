LETTER: State of Disaster Act can be beneficial, but it mustn’t be used to loot state coffers as happened the last time

Victor Smith President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent announcement that the government was mulling implementing the State of Disaster Act to deal with South Africa’s energy crisis must be a moment for us to pause.

Story continues below Advertisement

Using a State of Disaster Act in a time of crisis is an effective tool to cut through government bureaucracy and red tape in order to swiftly solve a threat to our way of life or economy. But before we take out this tool, we must remember that we have been down this road before. The Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 intends to provide for:

• An integrated and co-ordinated disaster management policy that focuses on preventing or reducing the risk of disasters, mitigating the severity of disasters, emergency preparedness, rapid and effective response to disasters, and post-disaster recovery; • The establishment of national, provincial, and municipal disaster management centres; • Disaster management volunteers; and,

Story continues below Advertisement

• Matters incidental thereto. Our experience over recent past, however, has given very creative expression to a State of Disaster. When considering the South African declaration and implementation of the State of Disaster, one must be cognisant that words and expressions must be understood from the context of the writer or speaker.

Story continues below Advertisement

What is their framework, view of themselves, view of others and the world around them? These factors have a great bearing on how they understand the words that they speak and write. Perhaps some writers and speakers understand a State of Disaster as an opportunity to loot state coffers in an integrated and co-ordinated way. Various parties might have already co-ordinated the set up companies without the requisite experience, knowledge and skills to provide services to mitigate the severity of the disaster. Remember when we had the cook and the candlestick maker providing medical services under a previous State of Disaster?. The transport provider and grass cutter were tasked to sanitise schools that had stood empty for three months and covered in layers of dust at astronomical rates.

The dressmaker procured personal protective equipment on the international market and supplied these at vulgar mark-ups. Perhaps the Minister of Trade and Industry is planning a timetable of allowing the sale of left shoes on Mondays, right saddles on Tuesdays, and illicit cigarettes at highly inflated rates every day of the week. The sale of lamps and torches will be banned on every day except Wednesdays. The sale of batteries will only be available on Thursdays. This obviously will go hand in hand with the Minister of Co-operative Governance, placing a ban on such products to ensure the re-metamorphosis of the illicit market.