Mexico backs SA-linked candidate for WTO

The World Trade Organization needs a “global person” to build a strong, inclusive and open multilateral trading system. Jesús Seade, Mexico´s candidate, fits the ideal profile to become director-general of the organisation. The World Trade Organization (WTO) is essential for global economic governance, since it is the only institution that deals with the rules that govern international trade between countries. This is through a multilateral framework of disciplines that establish the principles of liberalisation while at the same time leaving space for permitted flexibilities. Mexico’s candidacy comes amid the WTO facing unprecedented circumstances as two crises coincide: that of Covid-19, and the crisis of the organisation itself, but which provides an exceptional opportunity for revitalising and reaffirming the institution as the cornerstone of the multilateral trading system. It is in these difficult conditions that a new director-general (DG) is to be appointed, certainly a complex nomination that members need to conduct carefully.

To navigate these very troubled waters, the new DG will need an extensive understanding of various economies and trade dynamics, and be a strong interlocutor with all major players and regions in the WTO.

It is of the utmost essence to instil a sense of dynamics in the organisation and restore it to its fundamental role underpinning growth and sustainable development for all members.

Dr Seade negotiated debt relief for fifteen high-debt African countries, confirming his experience with developing economies and his skills as a negotiator. Additionally, he previously served as principal economist at the World Bank.

Countries he has worked with include South Africa, Angola, Senegal, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Gabon and Nigeria in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt in the north.

In our conversation, Dr Seade shared with me that South Africa had left a particularly deep mark in his understanding of the African continent. He was responsible for all aspects of development - issues and countries - including the organisation’s highly regarded training courses, held twice annually for trade officials nominated by member countries.

Months before the first democratic elections in April 1994, he received a secret representation from a senior member of South Africa’s Permanent Mission in Geneva. Acting in a personal capacity, he transmitted to him a message from Nelson Mandela’s ANC team: their deep concern that they most probably would soon form a government, but had no experience of governance whatsoever among their ranks.

They requested to have four nominees sitting in on the course and get training as trade and customs officers.

The rules established that nominees had to come from governments. However, Dr Seade decided to do “what was right” and he responded with a ‘yes’. Four members of the ANC joined the courses a few weeks later.

Mexico is convinced that Dr Jesús Seade has the leadership experience, the global trajectory, the knowledge and the capacity to lead the WTO in this challenging context.

* Fajer is the Ambassador of Mexico to South Africa.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.