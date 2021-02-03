Opinion piece riddled with distortions about Turkey’s Africa policy

Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in South Africa

It is with regret that I have read the op-ed titled “Turkey’s Ethiopia rapprochement put African unity at risk”, published by IOL on 2 February 2021, which was written by a devotee of “Hizmet” movement, i.e. the Fethullahist Terror Organisation (FETO) that orchestrated a bloodstained attempt to overthrow the democratically elected Government of Turkey on 15 July 2016.

In a poorly sewn patchwork of allegations that has the exclusive aim to slander Turkey, the op-ed was exceedingly incoherent, inevitably self-contradictory and riddled with distortions about Turkey’s Africa policy. The obvious but nonetheless sinister objective of the piece is to delude the South African reader into positioning Turkey as an antagonist to the continent with which, on the contrary, Turkey has the sincere intention of fostering cooperation.

I am frustrated that IOL has submitted to giving exposure to such an explicit defamation campaign against Turkey, by circulating this biased, delusional and spiteful piece, that is neither factual nor provides any critical insight.

While I am confident that the South African reader has the prudence to see through this malicious portrayal of Turkey, I once more assure you that Turkey is fully committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with Africa, on the basis of mutual benefit.