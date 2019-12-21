Like his Shakespearean namesake, Julius Malema, with his sidekick Floyd Shivambu beside him, believes Danger knows full well he’s the most dangerous.
And Malema is right. After their second “People’s Assembly” where he obliterated the “Ama-Piano” camp, he is more like a god to his faux revolutionary kingmaker party that once had the potential to provide the third way for long-suffering South Africa.
Some saw in the Red Berets a real alternative to the once-glorious ANC alliance and the DA. Now it’s been reduced to nothing but Juju’s cult.
The new year and 2021 will be interesting as we head to the local government elections with coalition arrangements already in tatters left, right and centre.