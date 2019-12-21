Political playing field just became a whole lot more dangerous









EFF leader Julius Malema THE IDES of December have come and gone and the two young lions born in one day together with Danger himself emerging stronger and “more terrible” from the EFF’s second elective congress. Like his Shakespearean namesake, Julius Malema, with his sidekick Floyd Shivambu beside him, believes Danger knows full well he’s the most dangerous. And Malema is right. After their second “People’s Assembly” where he obliterated the “Ama-Piano” camp, he is more like a god to his faux revolutionary kingmaker party that once had the potential to provide the third way for long-suffering South Africa. Some saw in the Red Berets a real alternative to the once-glorious ANC alliance and the DA. Now it’s been reduced to nothing but Juju’s cult. The new year and 2021 will be interesting as we head to the local government elections with coalition arrangements already in tatters left, right and centre.

The renewed National Prosecuting Authority has grown some sharp teeth lately and will thus be better able to take Malema up on his bluff to “arrest me”.

The DA’s report that ended Mmusi Maimane’s reign unceremoniously suggested what he’d done with the DA had left the white voter with nowhere to go.

The EFF, after the removal of the Ama-Piano “sluggards” from the top-six leadership, has left desperate black voters, especially the youthful ones, with no alternative home.

The new Malema is too dangerous and terrible for everyone, himself included.

Happy holidays and all the best in the new year!