The Soweto derby, Cape Town’s Sevens rugby, the Durban July and the Pink ODI are inked in every year.
The Newlands New Year’s cricket Test is right up there. It is as much a social gathering as a cricket match. For the locals it is a chance to puff out the chest and show off their beautiful ground at the foot of Table Mountain. For the holidaymakers from upcountry, it is a chance to meet old friends and family for a couple of days.
It’s therefore imperative that the New Year’s Test remains at Newlands after reports emerged that it could be moved due to ongoing construction on the site.
It is extra special this season, with world champions England embarking on an African safari. It would be a real pity if a maverick like Ben Stokes should miss out on playing at the picturesque venue. Stokes certainly has fond memories of Newlands after his majestic 258 there four years ago.