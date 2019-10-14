Proteas' New Year’s Test is one game we can’t afford to lose









Cricket SA and the WPCA have a responsibility to ensure that one of the most widely anticipated events in the country is staged without controversy. File picture: Halden Krog/AP There are a few dates on the South African sports calendar that the entire nation looks forward to. Regardless of the colour of your local jersey, these are occasions that are imprinted on the national psyche. The Soweto derby, Cape Town’s Sevens rugby, the Durban July and the Pink ODI are inked in every year. The Newlands New Year’s cricket Test is right up there. It is as much a social gathering as a cricket match. For the locals it is a chance to puff out the chest and show off their beautiful ground at the foot of Table Mountain. For the holidaymakers from upcountry, it is a chance to meet old friends and family for a couple of days. It’s therefore imperative that the New Year’s Test remains at Newlands after reports emerged that it could be moved due to ongoing construction on the site. It is extra special this season, with world champions England embarking on an African safari. It would be a real pity if a maverick like Ben Stokes should miss out on playing at the picturesque venue. Stokes certainly has fond memories of Newlands after his majestic 258 there four years ago.

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) needs to be commended for seeking an alternative revenue stream to transform Newlands into a 365-day operating venue.

It is only hoped that all corporate governance guidelines were followed when tenders were awarded, so that the new facility can be opened without financial clouds hovering over it.

Cricket SA and the WPCA have a responsibility to their patrons to smooth out whatever issues they are currently encountering to ensure that one of the most widely anticipated events in the country is staged without controversy. This is even more important in the light of the Proteas’ woeful tour to India and their World Cup fiasco.

The players have always stated that their favourite Test match is over the New Year period in the city, and hopefully partisan home support will reinvigorate Faf du Plessis and his team.