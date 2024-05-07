Redefining ‘normal’: Embracing individuality for every child's journey to success

The term "normal" often evokes notions of conformity to a standard, yet who sets this standard remains variable and subject to debate. Parents raising uniquely developing children often grapple with the internalised belief that their child does not fit this standard. This belief can carry unnecessary pressure and stigma for both the child and parents alike.

Shift the Paradigm

What if we reframed the conversation to focus on a child's individual needs rather than labelling them as "not normal"? Instead of striving for conformity, parents should prioritise understanding and addressing their child's unique needs to foster optimal development and wellbeing. These needs demand skilled guidance, compassionate support, and a fundamental belief in every individual's potential for growth and change. Establishing safe and trusting partnerships with others who recognise and celebrate each child's individuality is crucial.

Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist and founder of the Amen Clinics specialising in brain health and neuropsychiatry, advocates for a personalised approach to mental health assessment and treatment. His work underscores the importance of recognising individual brain differences and promoting brain-healthy lifestyles. However, terms like "neurodivergence" have unfortunately been used to generalise a spectrum of "disorders" rather than celebrate individuality.

Diversity is Desirable

Human beings are inherently diverse, possessing a spectrum of physical, cognitive, and emotional traits. This diversity not only enriches human experience but also contributes to the success of organisations that value diverse perspectives. While the corporate world embraces diversity to remain innovative and competitive, the education sector (including parents) has been slower to translate this ethos into classrooms and staff compositions. By embracing and celebrating diversity, school communities can create more inclusive and supportive environments for all children.