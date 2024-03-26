South Africa will host the SPIEF field session for the first time

Johannesburg will host a field session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024, on March 27. The main theme is “SPIEF 2024: Developing Business Cooperation between Russia and South Africa”. “In summer 2023, we held the second Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, a truly large-scale and unprecedented event. We see mutual interest and understand that to continue a meaningful dialogue, we need to employ new formats. A field session is one of them. This enables us to engage in face-to-face discussions about the advantages of the SPIEF platform,” said Alexey Valkov, Deputy CEO of the Roscongress Foundation and Director of SPIEF.

In recent years, there has been interest from companies in various sectors: agribusiness, metalworking, retail, as well as non-governmental educational and consular institutions. In parallel, Russia and South Africa actively cooperate within the BRICS framework and regularly interact at the international level, which opens up many opportunities for businesses of both countries. “Our countries have always aspired to develop trade. Russia is not only a key partner of South Africa, but also plays an important role in supplying technology for the development of its economy. We actively cooperate in areas such as energy, agriculture, mining and processing of minerals, and intellectual property. The long-standing strategic partnership between South Africa and Russia provides a solid foundation for further strengthening our alliance. The participation of leading South African companies and representatives in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum not only facilitates the establishment of business ties, but also contributes to the development of our mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation,” commented Elias Monage, President of the Black Business Council. Speakers at the event include Oleg Savikov, Deputy Trade Representative to South Africa; Alexey Valkov, Deputy CEO of the Roscongress Foundation and Director of SPIEF; NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber; Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive Director of Aspen Pharmacare and member of the South Africa BRICS Business Council; Elias Monage, President of the Black Business Council; George Sebulela, President of the African United Business Confederation; and Slauzy Zodwa Mogami, Chairperson of Ladies in the Frontline SA.

Media registration will continue until 1 May on the official SPIEF website: forumspb.com/en/registration/media. The 27th SPIEF will be held on June 5 to 8.