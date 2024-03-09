Stories of democracy

On the vast lands of China live more than 1.4 billion people. Some are pouring their hearts out. Some are listening attentively. He, a blind deputy to the 14th National People's Congress of China, had his suggestion incorporated into law.

She, a parent who wrote a message on the Leaders' Message Board of People's Daily Online, saw her child's school relocated to a new building. Here, a mediation room named the "Dombra Mediation Room" integrates traditional folk customs into case handling. Watch the video here.

All of these examples attest to the fact that in China, democracy is tangible, visible, dependable, and practical. Democracy is not an ornament to be used for decoration; it is to be used to solve the problems that the people want to solve. The people are both the foundation and the goal of whole-process people's democracy. Whole-process people's democracy ensures that the people run the country and drives China to continue progressing.