Strengthen female empowerment across society

By Maite Nkoana-Mashabane There have been a number of cases of gender-based violence that have rocked our nation to the core. These heart-wrenching stories happen all too often and frequently are committed behind closed doors by someone known to the victim. The dynamics of our society are such that there is often financial dependency on husbands, fathers, partners and family members. This leads too many women feeling trapped and seemingly without any options. As a nation we cannot and will not accept this reality. Our Constitution and our laws protect the rights and dignity of all in our country. The Bill of Rights emphasises equality. The Equality Clause says that no person may be discriminated against on a number of grounds. Together it has given rise to the Commission on Gender Equality, to act as a watchdog to prevent discrimination. These protections are vital but on their own they are not enough. The government has therefore moved to strengthen female empowerment across society. The establishment of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities was a seminal moment. Likewise the Gender Equality Bill was put in place specifically to accelerate the empowerment of women and attain 50/50 gender parity for the country.

However, even these are not enough. If we are to stop the vicious cycle of violence against women and girls we need to create a society where women are given an opportunity to join the economy and the world of work.

The Employment Equity Act where employers are legally required to work towards more equitable representation based on gender, race and disability is a start. It is helping us to change the landscape and ensure that more women are given a fair chance at success.

When women thrive, societies thrive. As the government we are steadfast in the belief that women hold enormous potential to drive our economy to new heights, and that by doing so we will begin to tackle the triple challenge of unemployment, inequity and poverty.

With more women working we can also begin to undo the often systematic emotional and physical abuse that some women face. The link between economic empowerment of women and gender-based violence is clear. Through economic dependency women are forced to tolerate emotional abuse, economic-based abusive practices as well as physical abuse, intimate-partner rape, violence, threats of murder, as well as femicide.

The economic empowerment of women is critical, it allows women in abusive relationships the opportunity to shape their lives and not be held to ransom. Therefore as society we have to create opportunities for all members of society. When more citizens are able to provide for themselves and maintain stable discretionary income, they are more likely to spend their earnings on goods, which in turn drives demand in the economy.

When women have sustainable incomes they invest in their communities and families buying or growing healthier food, investing in their family’s healthcare and medicine, and using their income to pay for their children’s education or training. Economically empowered women create healthier, more sustainable, and more equitable societies.

We have identified several things that we can do to promote women's economic inclusion. As part of this approach the government is setting aside 40% of public procurement for female-owned businesses. We have also called on departments to develop clear plans on how they will broaden women's participation over the next 12 months.

Likewise the interventions that form part of the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan are geared towards promoting greater participation by black people, women, youth and persons with disability at all economic levels.

The plan identifies SMMEs, especially those run by young people, women and persons with disability playing a significant role in the delivery of the infrastructure which is vital to our economic recovery and reconstruction.

By giving more women a chance to join the economy we will see more jobs, greater levels of entrepreneurship and ultimately a more prosperous nation for all. With more women in work we will also have stronger and safer communities for all.

Our approach as the government has always been multifaceted and this case is no different. Along with empowering women we are also working hard to keep everyone safe. The government has moved to adopt three bills which will aid the justice system in responding to GBV.

The Criminal and Related Matters Bill seeks to introduce stricter bail conditions and sentencing provisions. The Domestic Violence Amendment Bill will address gaps and anomalies which needed to be closed since the Domestic Violence Act came into effect in 1999. While the Criminal Law Amendment Bill will extend protection afforded to victims of GBV and introduce a new offence of sexual intimidation and extend protection for victims of incest.

These new laws will help to better protect women and children. Yet ultimately the final solution lies in our hands. All South Africans must act to prevent abuse and to ensure a safer society for women and children. It is also up to all of us to ensure that we remove the barriers which prevent women from entering and thriving in the labour market. Together we can build a better tomorrow, and that work starts now.

* Nkoana-Mashabane is the minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

