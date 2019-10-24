Former president Thabo Mbeki has released the following statement in reaction to the resignations of Mmusi Maimane, Athol Trollip and Herman Mashaba from senior positions in the Democratic Alliance and from the opposition party itself:
I have understood from the statements made by the various leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA), including Mr Mmusi Maimane, that the current developments within the DA have to do with the continuing challenge of racism in our country.
In this context, I wish to emphasise that, consistent with our Constitution, all our registered political formations have an absolute obligation practically to contribute to the national effort to make ours a non-racial country.