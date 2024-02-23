The role of schools in shaping responsible civic engagement

OPINION: Through formal instruction, community engagement, and exposure to various sources of information, children in South Africa can develop an understanding of citizenship and its significance in shaping their identities and roles within society, writes Alison Scott. Ethical citizenship begins with education, and it's time to prioritise raising citizens who understand their civic responsibilities and exercise their constitutional rights.

As the upcoming election draws near, South Africans are being bombarded by electioneering at every turn. Party leaders are making grand promises of jobs, electricity, economic prosperity, and health care in attempt to lure the voter to affording them a position of power. However, many young people require last-minute education and incentives to register and represent themselves at the polls.

Organisations like the Ground Up Collective are working tirelessly to target young voters, offering rewards like Superbalist vouchers or KFC for registration. Yet these efforts would be unnecessary if schools diligently and consistently educated children and young adults about responsible civic engagement. Educate towards good citizenship at schools Schools play a crucial role in educating towards good citizenship, proficiently teaching the rights and responsibilities underpinning our constitution, one of the finest in the world.

However, few students realise that their everyday participation in our young democracy is vital for protecting these rights. Model ethical participation Schools can model and teach good citizenship, starting with a culture that demands ethics, rectitude, responsibility, respect, and community engagement. Good citizens take responsibility for their actions and understand the impact of their behaviour on others.

They understand that they always have an opportunity to act in the interest of the greater good. In a school, the community that benefits from their impact is the school. Here they learn all the precursors of good citizenship – cooperating with one another, obeying laws, participating in service with duties, voting for leaders and policies. Good citizens demonstrate respect for the truth and for the rights, opinions and diversity of others. They treat others with kindness, empathy and tolerance, regardless of differences in background, beliefs, or perspectives.

A school’s code of expected behaviour can embody expectation of all these characteristics, and is the tool to guide the moral compass of the learners. Ensure knowledge and understanding Within the subject of Life Orientation, schools can impart knowledge on our democratic processes and the importance of active citizenship. By covering topics such as the rights and responsibilities of citizens, the democratic process, and the history of South Africa, students can develop a solid understanding of citizenship's significance in shaping their identities and roles within society.

Through formal instruction, community engagement, and exposure to various sources of information, children in South Africa can develop an understanding of citizenship and its significance in shaping their identities and roles within society. Promote and endorse active engagement in elections Moreover, schools can promote and endorse active engagement in elections, encouraging learners and their families to register, vote, and participate in community events. Active engagement in the democratic process helps to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Educators can facilitate discussions about policies and candidates in moderated debates. Schools can also open their doors to various organisations and initiatives offering civic education programmes aimed at children and youth. These programs provide interactive learning experiences, workshops and resources to help young people understand the principles of citizenship, democracy and social responsibility.