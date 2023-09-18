WATCH: The battle for freedom of speech and democracy continues

In what has been welcomed as a victory for media freedom and the livelihoods of thousands of employees in the black-owned Sekunjalo-related businesses, the Western Cape High Court's Equality Court has interdicted Standard Bank from closing the accounts of the Sekunjalo Group, including Independent Media.

In an online interview conducted by Inayet Wadee of Salaamedia with PSCU secretary-general Tahir Maepa, it was affirmed that this legal success extends beyond a corporate win; it resonates as a crucial moment for all South Africans.

The dialogue highlighted the disconcerting silence of financial regulatory bodies, such as the South African Reserve Bank, emphasising the need for unwavering commitment to press freedom and democracy.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE