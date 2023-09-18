Independent Online
Monday, September 18, 2023

WATCH: The battle for freedom of speech and democracy continues

Sekunjalo's legal team at the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Ian Landsberg

Sekunjalo's legal team at the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Ian Landsberg

Published 3h ago

Share

By Feroza Petersen

In what has been welcomed as a victory for media freedom and the livelihoods of thousands of employees in the black-owned Sekunjalo-related businesses, the Western Cape High Court's Equality Court has interdicted Standard Bank from closing the accounts of the Sekunjalo Group, including Independent Media.

In an online interview conducted by Inayet Wadee of Salaamedia with PSCU secretary-general Tahir Maepa, it was affirmed that this legal success extends beyond a corporate win; it resonates as a crucial moment for all South Africans.

The dialogue highlighted the disconcerting silence of financial regulatory bodies, such as the South African Reserve Bank, emphasising the need for unwavering commitment to press freedom and democracy.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Related Topics:

medianews agencynews medianewspaperbankingSekunjaloStandard BankIndependent MediaSouth AfricaDr Iqbal SurvéMedia FreedomHigh CourtRightToBank