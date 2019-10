What happens to key allies of Maimane in the party?









Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and leader Mmusi Maimane resigned from their positions in the DA on Wednesday. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) The implosion of the DA has come faster than some may have predicted, and the resignation of Mmusi Maimane could trigger more resignations. The frosty relationship between Maimane and his opponents became apparent in recent times. This was confirmed by Maimane himself on Wednesday, when he said that there were a few in the DA who did not see eye-to-eye with him on his vision. However, the question now is what happens to key allies of Maimane in the party, especially in the provinces. Athol Trollip has also joined the queue of leaders leaving the party.

A year ago Patricia de Lille left and warned that those who got rid of her would come after Maimane.

They say a week is a long time in politics. The election of Helen Zille as federal council chairperson triggered the resignation of City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

This is not the end of the list, and more leaders are expected to announce their departures soon.

This is the real test of the future of the DA and the leadership it will elect at next year’s congress.

The support of the DA has been growing over the past few years, but in the May elections it declined marginally, from 22.77% to 22.23%.

The Freedom Front Plus, for the first time in 25 years, grew its support significantly from three MPs to 10 parliamentarians. This led to Maimane deciding to set up a review panel on the performance of the DA.

The knives have been out for Maimane since then, and the culmination - his resignation yesterday - will set the tone for the future of the party.

The mass resignations of the top leadership of the party, including Maimane, show that there was blood on the floor at the federal council at the weekend.

This was after the report on the performance of the DA was discussed. There will be more blood on the floor in the party in the coming weeks and months.

The DA is in serious crisis and it will take time to recover from this politically and regain lost ground.